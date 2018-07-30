BREAKING NEWSNo Charges Filed Against Officers In Thurman Blevins Shooting
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Brainerd, Plane Crash

BRAINERD, Minn. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a plane crash in Minnesota, the third in as many days.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office said Monday it was responding to a crash near the Brainerd airport reported about 11 a.m., but had no further information.

Over the weekend, two small planes crashed western Minnesota’s Douglas County, killing one of the pilots. The sheriff’s office says a 64-year-old pilot from Alexandria, Kenneth Ryan, died when his plane crashed Saturday night in LaGrande Township. Investigators say the plane appeared to have struck a power pole before landing in a ditch.

On Friday night, an 18-year-old pilot from Minnetonka, Maxwell Guderian, lost power and landed in Lake Winona near Alexandria. He was standing on top of the plane when emergency responders arrived.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.