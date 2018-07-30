BREAKING NEWSNo Charges Filed Against Officers In Thurman Blevins Shooting
Filed Under:Donald Trump, Hassan Rouhani, Iran
President Donald Trump (credit: Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he would “certainly meet” with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (hah-SAHN’ roh-HAH’-nee) if the Iranian leader was willing, adding he would do it with “no preconditions.”

Trump said during a joint news conference with Italy’s leader that he believes in meetings and is pointing to the benefits of recent meetings with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un and Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

The Trump administration withdrew from the landmark nuclear accord with Iran in May, saying it was too generous to Iran. The United States has vowed to boost sanctions until Iran changes its regional policies, including its support for regional militant groups.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

