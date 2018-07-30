COTTON, Minn. (WCCO) — A Virginia woman was arrested and charged after she stole a car from a Super America, broke into a separate residence, assaulted the inhabitant and then robbed her.

Police say officers responded to a call about a person who had stolen a car from a Cotton Super America around 6 p.m. Sunday. Witnesses gave police a description of both the vehicle and suspect when they arrived.

A short time later, officers received a second call about a home robbery in Iron where the resident said the suspected intruder, later identified as Lindsay Mayry, 23, assaulted and robbed her.

Police spotted the stolen vehicle in Iron later that evening and apprehended Mayray. She was charged with aggravated robbery, assault, assault on a law enforcement officer obstructing legal process and theft.

Police determined both incidents are related.