Filed Under:Election 2018, Millennials

WASHINGTON (AP) — Most young Americans have a dim outlook on both the state of the country and the upcoming midterm elections in general, but a poll by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows signs of optimism among those ages 15 to 34 that their generation can make a difference.

A majority of young adults think voting in the midterm elections gives their generation some say about how the government is run, and most think their generation is motivated to make positive change.

Only about a third say they’re certain to vote. But if they do turn out, it’s Democrats that are poised to benefit in the midterm elections.

President Donald Trump and the Republicans are defending their congressional majorities and historically the party out of power gains seats.

