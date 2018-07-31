PULLING TOGETHER:Support Team Minneapolis with a donation to Fraser, the state's largest provider of autism services. Phone: 1-800-542-9226
Filed Under:Minnesota, Revised DWI Law
(credit: CBS)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Starting Wednesday, Minnesota residents who get a DWI while driving a car won’t be able to drive an ATV or snowmobile with impunity any more.

That legal change is among several new laws due to take effect on Aug. 1.

The revised DWI law closes what lawmakers say was a loophole that let people keep their off-road privileges even if they got a DWI in a motor vehicle. It also bars a person who gets a DWI in any vehicle from driving a motorboat for a 90-day period between May 1 and Oct. 31.

The law is dubbed “Little Alan’s Law” for 8-year-old Alan Geisenkoetter Jr.

Alan was killed in January when he was hit by a snowmobile driven by a man whose driver’s license had been revoked for previous DWI offenses.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.