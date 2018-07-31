MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The NCAA’s Fan Jam stopped into town ahead of the Final Four that will take place in Minneapolis next year.

Kids in the Brain and Body Camp got to shoot hoops, see the official championship trophy and spin a prize wheel.

The program pairs kids with Minneapolis police officers in the Police Activities League so they have a safe place to spend their summer.

“For them to bring the excitement of the Final Four to our program is amazing,” Sgt. Rena Dudgeon said. “The kids are extremely excited for this privilege and opportunity.”

The Final Four will take place at U.S. Bank Stadium in April.