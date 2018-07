ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — St. Paul’s Floating Library is heading into its last weekend on Lake Phalen.

The library invites people to kayak, canoe, paddle board or rowboat out to its custom raft where librarians will help readers check out books and make suggestions.

Weather pending, the library will be open from 1 to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Visit the Floating Library’s Facebook, Instagram or Twitter to confirm hours before you head out.