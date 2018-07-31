MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two weeks and counting down to Minnesota’s 2018 primary election.

It includes hotly-contested races for Governor, Congress and U.S. Senate. The Minnesota races for Governor dominated the campaign headlines on Tuesday.

We’re seeing a significant ramp-up before the primary. Candidates are racing against the clock ahead of the Aug. 14 primary.

And we’re getting a first look at fundraising totals in the Governor’s race.

Some surprising numbers. First, the Republicans for Governor.

Former Governor Tim Pawlenty is dominating the race. He’s raised $2.1 million, and has $1 million left.

Endorsed candidate Jeff Johnson raised $306,000. He’s got $193,000 left to spend.

The Democrats: Tim Walz raised $1.28 million, he’s got $500,000 in the bank.

Attorney General Lori Swanson — $606,000 raised, $135,000 left.

Endorsed candidate Erin Murphy raised $585,000; $234,000 left to spend.

That’s a crowded field for the leading Governor candidates. What can we expect in the next couple of weeks?

Lots and lots of activity to get out the vote for what’s turning out to be an unusually competitive primary.

Democrat Erin Murphy was out with Governor Mark Dayton at an early education childhood center in St. Paul. Murphy promised to continue Dayton’s emphasis on pre-K and all-day kindergarten. And expand college prep programs for low-income students of color to chip away at the achievement gap.

“I want to make sure Minnesotans understand that our children and their well-being is critical to me. And investing in their education and their future is our promise. It is my promise to the people of Minnesota and they are our promise when we think about our shared future,” Murphy said.

Attorney General Lori Swanson today on Tuesday announced that she will be filing a lawsuit this week to block online publication of 3D-printed gun blueprints. But this year, early voting indicators suggest a much higher than normal turnout.

Just a reminder: Early voting is already underway for the Aug. 14 primary.