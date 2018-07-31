MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There was a different kind of football at U.S. Bank Stadium Tuesday night.

Two of Europe’s top soccer clubs — AC Milan and Tottenham Hotspur — faced-off as part of the International Champions Cup – a tournament brings soccer to the world.

The people who showed up are dedicated fans. For many this was the first time seeing their favorite club play in person.

It all started outside on the plaza at U.S. Bank Stadium, with fans getting their game face on, and iconic soccer clubs taking center stage.

People traveled from border states, and as far as Texas to be among people who feel as passionately as they do about AC Milan and Tottenham.

The players give the next generation something to strive for.

“It’s just a lot of fun to come and it’s it just shows you exactly what you can become when you’re older,” said young fan Beckett Carlson.

What drives the dedication is a love of the sport and how it’s played.

“It’s a game that the slightest mistake can flip everything, and it’s such a big team sport the field is huge … anyone can beat anyone that’s what I love about the Premier League,” said fan Steve Bertossi.

This is the third time the Champions Cup has come to Minnesota.