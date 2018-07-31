MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson says she plans to file a lawsuit this week to block the publication of 3D-printed gun blueprints online.

Swanson announced her plans Tuesday, a day after she and 20 other attorney generals sent a letter to Washington, urging the federal government to rethink its recent decision to allow the publication of the blueprints.

“Proliferation of untraceable, undetectable 3D-printed guns is a threat to our public safety,” Swanson said, in a statement. Others have expressed concern that the 3D-printed gun blueprints could be a boon to terrorists.

Already, eight states have filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration, asking a judge to block a settlement with a Texas company that would give it the right to publish the blueprints online.

President Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday about consulting the National Rifle Association about whether or not the blueprints should be available on the internet. He also tweeted concern, saying it “doesn’t make much sense!”

The Texas company, Defense Distributed, initially posted the bluepritns online in 2013 before the State Department ordered the founder, Cody Wilson, to stop, saying he violated export law.

In June, the State Department reversed its decision on the blueprints, agreeing to allow Wilson to post them online.

Over the weekend, he filed a lawsuit, alleging that the government infringed on his First Amendment rights when it blocked him from publishing the blueprints.