MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in the south metro are asking the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly touched a young boy inappropriately in a bathroom at a public pool.

The Edina Police Department says the incident happened on July 17 at the Edina Aquatic Center. Between 1:10 p.m. and 1:13 p.m., a man followed a boy into a bathroom stall and touched him.

Police describe the suspect as being a white man, ranging in age between his late teens to early 40s, with brown hair. He was seen wearing a gray T-shirt, blue shorts and blue tennis shoes.

Anyone who believes they saw the suspect is asked to call Edina police at 652-826-1600.

