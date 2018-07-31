MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hundreds of marchers blocked light rail tracks in downtown Minneapolis Tuesday afternoon following a rally protesting the decision not to charge the officers who shot and killed Thurman Blevins.

Organizers told WCCO-TV’s Mary McGuire that the march on the tracks was intended to block trains headed toward Target Field for the Twins game against the Cleveland Indians.

Earlier in the afternoon, hundreds of people gathered at the Hennepin County Government Center in downtown Minneapolis for a rally protesting the county attorney’s decision not to charge police officers in Blevins’ death.

Blevins, a 31-year-old black man, was fatally shot last month by Minneapolis police officers Justin Schmidt and Ryan Kelly after the two responded to a 911 call about a man firing a gun into the air.

Body camera footage released over the weekend showed that Blevins ran from officers for several blocks before being shot in a north Minneapolis alley.

The officers repeatedly told Blevins to stop and threatened to shoot him. While running, Blevins told the officers to leave him alone and pleaded with them not to shoot.

On Monday, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced his decision not to charge the officers, saying that there actions were justified because Blevins was armed, refused the officers’ commands and pointed a gun at them.

Investigators found a casing from Blevins’ gun in the alley. It’s not clear if he fired the gun before being shot.

Following Freeman’s announcement, community activists and Blevins’ relatives called for the officers to be arrested. They say the shooting was unnecessary because Blevins was not a direct threat to the officers.

During Tuesday afternoon’s rally, the protesters chanted Blevins’s final words: “Leave me alone” and “Please don’t shoot me.”