PULLING TOGETHER:Support Team Minneapolis with a donation to Fraser, the state's largest provider of autism services. Call 1-800-542-9226
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Menthol Tobacco, NorthPoint Health & Wellness Center, Smoking, StairSteph Foundation, Tobacco Industry
(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new ordinance that restricts the sale of menthol tobacco products will go into effect Wednesday.

The law states menthol tobacco products are to be sold solely at adult-only tobacco and liquor stores. The ordinance was passed in July 2017.

“Our fight is about saving lives,” Sylvia Amos of StairStep Foundation said. “Our goal is to keep menthol cigarettes out of the hands of the youth of our community. I hope everyone who smokes menthol cigarettes will set Aug. 1 as a resolution day to quit smoking.”

Amos lost her mother, husband and three aunts to smoking-related cancers. She’s now working with black community leaders and the Minneapolis City Council to educate the community and work to prevent youth from starting to smoke. In addition to the black community and youth, Amos aims to spread awareness to the LGBTQ+ community and women, who are also heavily targeted by the tobacco industry.

LaTrisha Vetaw, co-leader of the Menthol Coalition and health policy advocacy manager at NorthPoint Health and Wellness Center Inc., says the tobacco industry has manipulated menthol levels making it easier to pick up smoking and harder to quit.

“To them, each new smoker and each current smoker who can’t quit mean dollar signs,” Vetaw said. “‘Profits over people’ should be the tobacco industry’s official motto.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.