MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The University of Minnesota football team is hosting three open practices during fall camp for fans to see the team before its Aug. 30 season opener.

The open practices will be held on Aug. 4, Aug. 10 and Aug. 16. The practice on Saturday, Aug. 4, will start at about 3:30 p.m. and will be held on the outdoor fields at Athletes Village.

Practice on Friday, Aug. 10, will start at 4 p.m. and will be held at TCF Bank Stadium as part of Minnesota Family Day. Fans can watch practice from the stands, and there will be face-painting and post-practice autographs.

There will also be a diaper drive at the Aug. 10 practice, and fans are encouraged to bring disposable diapers to be donated to the Diaper Bank of Minnesota. Fans can also bring a decorated oar to the West Plaza that will be displayed at the stadium outside the Gophers locker room.

Practice on Thursday, Aug. 16, will start at 3:30 p.m. and will be held at the outdoor fields at Athletes Village. The Big Ten Network will be at that practice.

The Gophers open the season on Thursday, Aug. 30, against New Mexico State at TCF Bank Stadium. Minnesota finished 5-7 in Fleck’s first season as head coach.