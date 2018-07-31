MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new report released by the McKnight Foundation Tuesday reveals Minnesota could meet its greenhouse gas reduction goals, while reducing energy costs and tripling clean energy jobs.

The report shows how the state could significantly reduce its reliance on fossil fuels by replacing the energy that is currently used to power buildings and the transportation sector with clean energy sources. Minnesota’s target goal is to reduce 80 percent of its greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

“This report shows that Minnesota can achieve our 2050 greenhouse gas reduction goals across buildings, energy and transportation sectors, while providing reliable energy at affordable prices,” President of the McKnight Foundation Kate Wolford said. “Continuing our state’s progress on clean energy will not only allow us to tackle climate change, but will significantly reduce air pollution, increase human health and boost our economy by tripling the number of energy sector jobs.”

The report projects electricity rates would decrease by 30 percent and tens of thousands of new jobs in the wind and solar industries would be created.

“Minnesota’s utilities have an obligation to provide customers with the most reliable and cost-effective energy they can,” Annie Levenson-Falk, executive director of the Citizens Utility Board said. “Utilities should move aggressively toward carbon-free energy–it’s the best option for consumers.”

The full report is available at the McKnight Foundation’s website.