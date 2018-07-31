MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Timberwolves announced Tuesday they’ve signed guard C.J. Williams to a two-way contract.

Williams played in 38 games as a rookie, including 17 starts, last year with the Los Angeles Clippers. He averaged 5.5 points and 1.5 rebounds per game and played about 18.6 minutes per game.

He played in 16 games in the NBA G League, scoring 16.5 points per game while averaging 29.5 minutes per game. Williams helped lead NC State to the NCAA Sweet 16 in his senior season in 2012.

With a two-way contract, Williams will spend no more than 45 days of service with the Timberwolves during the 2018-19 regular season. He would spend the remainder of the regular season with the Iowa Wolves.