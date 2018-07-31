MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Target Field announced it was reinstating its relationship with the local Papa John’s distributor, following its earlier decision to suspend sales amid the backlash to the CEO’s use of a racial slur.

John Schnatter came under fire earlier this month after a Forbes report that he used the N-word during a media training conference call in May.

When asked how he would distance himself from racist groups, Schnatter reportedly complained that Colonel Sanders never faced a backlash for using the word.

The pizza chain then asked him to resign as chairman of the board of directors, which he did. However, he has since sued the company “because of the unexplained and heavy-handed way in which the company has treated him since the publication of a story that falsely accused him of using a racial slur.”

Schnatter owns 29 percent of Papa John’s stock.

On Monday, officials with the Minnesota Twins said that the team remains “committed to promoting diversity and inclusion and Schnatter’s comments do not reflect the mission or values of our organization.”

However, they added that their relationship with the owner of local Papa John’s franchises, DMD Minnesota Pizza, extends back seven years.

“Based on our local partnership experience, the Twins believe the comments made by Schattner are not reflective of the views or actions of DMD Minnesota Pizza,” the team’s spokesperson said.

The decision to reinstate the relationship was effective as of Monday.

DMD Minnesota Pizza issued a statement: “In no way do we condone or support John Schnatter’s comments. We want to make it clear that racism has no place at Papa John’s. We respect each and every employee and customer regardless of their race and will continue to serve our employees and our customers as we always have, respectfully.”