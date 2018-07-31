MINNEAPOLIS (Hoodline) — Wondering where to find the best thrift stores near you? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top thrift stores in Minneapolis, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you’re in the market for thrift stores.

1. Flamingo’s Divine Finds

Topping the list is Flamingo’s Divine Finds. Located at 3404 Cedar Ave. South in Powderhorn Park, the thrift store, which offers home decor, antiques and more, is the highest rated thrift store in Minneapolis, boasting 4.5 stars out of 22 reviews on Yelp.

Flamingo’s is an occasional sale spot that specializes in arty, eclectic and vintage affordable furniture and household items. There are 28 sellers that congregate into the space and sales start the second weekend of each month starting on Wednesday. Expect collectables, lamps, jewelry, mirrors, cameras, advertising and a lot of furniture. Check out the website for more information.

2. The Salvation Army Family Store

Next up is North Loop’s The Salvation Army Family Store, situated at 900 N. Fourth St. With four stars out of 39 reviews on Yelp, the thrift store and donation center has proven to be a local favorite.

The Salvation Army has been around since its establishment as an institution in 1865. Stop by and shop for a variety of items including housewares, clothing, furniture, appliances, knick-knacks and more. Donated items are tax deductible. Make sure to your receipt if you give.

3. Junket: Tossed & Found

Hiawatha’s Junket: Tossed & Found, located at 4049 Minnehaha Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the thrift store, which offers antiques and more, four stars out of 26 reviews. The website states that “Junket is a social enterprise committed to operating in service to community and to the environment through creativity and reuse.”

From July 27-29, there is a 90 percent clearcut sale going on at Junket. Items up for grabs include secondhand goods and creative supply for artists and crafters. There’s a bin of “creepy dolls,” doorknobs, tablecloths, vintage dresses and jewelry. Home goods include swag lights, hand mixers and dishware, according to The Star Tribune. More details on the website.

4. My Sister’s Closet

My Sister’s Closet, a thrift store and used, vintage and consignment spot in Lowry Hill East, is another go-to, with four stars out of 17 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2741 Hennepin Ave. to see for yourself.

Currently, My Sister’s Closet is having a 50 percent off storewide summer sale. Mostly offering clothes, jewelry and fashion accessories, this spot also has furniture and hair, nail and skin products. Check out the website for more information.