EAGAN, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings announced they will host three separate high school football events at the newly constructed Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center this fall.

The Vikings, working in collaboration with the selected schools and the Minnesota State High School League, will help give players the opportunity to compete on the same fields as their National Football League counterparts. The site will host two regular-season games between Farmington and Eagan on Sept. 28, and Lakeville North and Prior Lake on Oct. 12.

The TCO facility will also be a MSHSL Playoff host site for the three-game state quarterfinals on Nov. 9 and 10.

“High school football is a unifying and long-standing tradition across our country,” Vikings general manager Rick Spielman said. “We are honored to host high school football games at our new TCO Performance Center facility. The lessons and values learned playing high school football extend well beyond the playing field. The game of football creates bonds and relationships that last a lifetime.”

Vikings chief operating officer Kevin Warren added, “The opportunity to share our new facility with the community and with the high school sports teams was always an emphasis of the design of TCO Performance Center from the beginning. The chance to connect with fans, parents and players at the high school level is an important part of our ongoing youth football events and we will proudly share our field with Minnesota high school teams.”