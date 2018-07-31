PULLING TOGETHER:Support Team Minneapolis with a donation to Fraser, the state's largest provider of autism services. Call 1-800-542-9226
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    View All Programs
Filed Under:High School Football, Minnesota Vikings, MSHSL, TCO Performance Center
(credit: CBS)

EAGAN, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings announced they will host three separate high school football events at the newly constructed Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center this fall.

The Vikings, working in collaboration with the selected schools and the Minnesota State High School League, will help give players the opportunity to compete on the same fields as their National Football League counterparts. The site will host two regular-season games between Farmington and Eagan on Sept. 28, and Lakeville North and Prior Lake on Oct. 12.

The TCO facility will also be a MSHSL Playoff host site for the three-game state quarterfinals on Nov. 9 and 10.

“High school football is a unifying and long-standing tradition across our country,” Vikings general manager Rick Spielman said. “We are honored to host high school football games at our new TCO Performance Center facility. The lessons and values learned playing high school football extend well beyond the playing field. The game of football creates bonds and relationships that last a lifetime.”

Vikings chief operating officer Kevin Warren added, “The opportunity to share our new facility with the community and with the high school sports teams was always an emphasis of the design of TCO Performance Center from the beginning. The chance to connect with fans, parents and players at the high school level is an important part of our ongoing youth football events and we will proudly share our field with Minnesota high school teams.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.