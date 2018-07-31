PULLING TOGETHER:Support Team Minneapolis with a donation to Fraser, the state's largest provider of autism services. Phone: 1-800-542-9226
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMWCCO Mid-Morning
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Contract Extension, Minnesota Vikings, Stefon Diggs
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - JANUARY 14: Stefon Diggs #14 of the Minnesota Vikings warms up before the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the New Orleans Saints on January 14, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (credit: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings wide receiver known across the country for his role in the “Minneapolis Miracle” will be sticking around for a good while.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Vikings are signing Diggs to a five-year contract extension that will keep him in Minnesota for the next six seasons.

The 24-year-old wide receiver was set to become a free agent in the 2018 season.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.