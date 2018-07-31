MINNEAPOLIS, MN - JANUARY 14: Stefon Diggs #14 of the Minnesota Vikings warms up before the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the New Orleans Saints on January 14, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (credit: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings wide receiver known across the country for his role in the “Minneapolis Miracle” will be sticking around for a good while.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Vikings are signing Diggs to a five-year contract extension that will keep him in Minnesota for the next six seasons.

Vikings are signing WR Stefom Diggs to a five-year extension that ties him to Minnesota for the next six seasons, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 31, 2018

The 24-year-old wide receiver was set to become a free agent in the 2018 season.