WINONA, Minn. (WCCO) — Bridge inspectors from the Minnesota Department of Transportation have deemed a new Winona bridge structurally sound and safe after a Mississippi River barge struck a bridge pier Tuesday afternoon.

The barge was upstream and struck Pier No. 10 shortly after noon, prompting MnDOT inspectors to examine the damage and decide what kind of repairs needed to be done. Inspectors decided the damage was superficial and said the bridge performed as it was designed.

Traffic was never shut down on the bridge, which carries cars on Highway 43 in both directions.

No injuries were reported.