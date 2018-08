MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Lake-goers in northern Minnesota are noticing toxic blue-green algae in the water.

High temperatures and heavy rainfall have created the perfect breeding ground for the toxic bacteria.

The floating slime can be toxic to both people and pets.

If you come in contact with blue-green algae, wash it off immediately and see a doctor if you ingest any.

The algae can only be removed from the water with changes in weather.