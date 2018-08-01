MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a 9-year-old boy died Wednesday night in a playground accident in southwestern Minnesota.

Comfrey police and first responders, Springfield ambulance, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office and North Memorial Air Care responded at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to a medical call of an unresponsive boy at 112 Eastern Avenue in Comfrey. Comfrey is located southwest of New Ulm.

Authorities say the boy was transported to Springfield Medical Center for injuries sustained in a playground accident. Resuscitation efforts were not successful, and the boy was pronounced dead.

Authorities identified the boy as 9-year-old Gavin Ludewig.

Comfrey police say they’re investigating the circumstances of Ludewig’s death, but say he was hurt on a piece of playground equipment.