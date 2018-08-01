MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 23-year-old Virginia woman faces multiple charges after she allegedly broke into a 75-year-old woman’s house, assaulted her and robbed her – among other crimes, according to charges filed in St. Louis County.

Lindsay Marilyn Mayry faces two counts of first-degree burglary, first-degree aggravated robbery and two counts of fourth-degree assault, which are all felonies. She also faces gross misdemeanor assault and misdemeanor theft in connection to the July 29 incident.

Mayry is accused in a string of robberies and burglaries. She allegedly broke into a 75-year-old woman’s house in Iron Junction, Minnesota, punched her and robbed her of several items, including money and jewelry.

Mayry’s also accused of stealing a woman’s key fob at a Cotton gas station as well as stealing money from her grandfather’s house in Iron Junction – on the same evening.

Authorities say Mayry actively resisted when she was arrested at a gas station in Iron Junction, spitting on the arresting deputy and later pinching a nurse at a Virginia Emergency Room, causing her to bleed.

Stolen items were found in her vehicle, authorities say.

Mayry has a prior conviction of domestic assault in 2017.

If convicted, she could face up to 20 years in prison per felony burglary charge.