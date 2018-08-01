ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The Highland Friendship Club is hosting its 7th annual Really Big Game Wednesday.

The double-header baseball game for teens and adults with disabilities will be held at Highland Little League Ford Fields in St. Paul. The first pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.

The St. Paul Saints will provide entertainment, while sponsors and volunteers will serve free hot dogs and chili.

For more information, visit the the Highland Friendship Club’s website.