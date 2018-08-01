  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Highland Friendship Club, Really Big Game
(credit: Highland Friendship Club)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The Highland Friendship Club is hosting its 7th annual Really Big Game Wednesday.

The double-header baseball game for teens and adults with disabilities will be held at Highland Little League Ford Fields in St. Paul. The first pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.

The St. Paul Saints will provide entertainment, while sponsors and volunteers will serve free hot dogs and chili.

For more information, visit the the Highland Friendship Club’s website.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.