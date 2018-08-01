  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Minneapolis, Minneapolis Police Department, Thurman Blevins

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The debate over who should oversee the Minneapolis Police Department escalated Wednesday afternoon.

Community groups are calling for the Minneapolis City Council to have more control over the police. They say it would increase accountability of officers.

But Mayor Jacob Frey and Police Chief Madeira Arradondo say that would be counter-productive and less transparent.

A proposed charter amendment up for public comment Wednesday sought to split control over the police department between the mayor and the city council.

Those in favor of the change think it would better hold police officers accountable, specifically in the wake of fatal shootings.

On the other hand, others say that changing control of the police would lead to accountability issues and problems with responding to emergency situations.

At times, the discussion was heated. At one point, a brief recess was called.

The proposed amendment has a long road to travel until it’s possibly placed on the ballot in November.

