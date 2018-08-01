BURNSVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) — The Burnsville Police Department is asking the public to help locate an elderly man who went missing early Wednesday morning.

James A. Shellum, 86, was last seen at a BP gas station in Mauston, Wisconsin around 5:30 a.m. wearing blue jeans, a short-sleeve, button-down shirt and white shoes. He stands 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighs 170 pounds with grey hair and glasses.

Shellum was driving a tan 2003 Buick LeSabre Limited with license plate number 493VPY.

His family says he’s suffering from dementia.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.