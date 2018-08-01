File photo of voting booths. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images) File photo of voting booths. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images)

NEW HOPE, Minn. (WCCO) — A New Hope man is in custody after being accused of voter fraud.

Michael Allan Clark, 43, is the second New Hope man in recent years to come under investigation by the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office for voter fraud.

The first case was prosecuted about one year ago.

The New Hope Police Department says the city typically gets a referral from the county elections office and will then investigate. They’ve found the vast majority of cases are registration errors or voting by felons whose rights haven’t been restored.

Clark’s case is currently under review.