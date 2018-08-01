  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Elections, New Hope, Voter Fraud
File photo of voting booths. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images)File photo of voting booths. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images)

NEW HOPE, Minn. (WCCO) — A New Hope man is in custody after being accused of voter fraud.

Michael Allan Clark, 43, is the second New Hope man in recent years to come under investigation by the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office for voter fraud.

The first case was prosecuted about one year ago.

The New Hope Police Department says the city typically gets a referral from the county elections office and will then investigate. They’ve found the vast majority of cases are registration errors or voting by felons whose rights haven’t been restored.

Clark’s case is currently under review.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.