PULLING TOGETHER:Support Team Minneapolis with a donation to Fraser, the state's largest provider of autism services. Call 1-800-542-9226
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMWCCO Mid-Morning
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Highway Protests, Philando Castile, St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — St. Paul’s city attorney says she’s dropping charges against 18 people who protested the fatal shooting of black motorist Philando Castile in 2016.

Several had been scheduled for trial in mid-August. But City Attorney Lyndsey Olson says she determined moving forward wasn’t in the city’s best interest.

The 18 were among 73 arrested outside Gov. Mark Dayton’s official residence in July 2016 after law enforcement moved to break up a protest that had lasted nearly three weeks. Most of the 73 pleaded guilty to minor charges, but seven went to trial earlier.

Castile was shot July 6, 2016, after he told an officer he had a gun permit and was armed. The officer was acquitted.

Olson’s announcement came just days after Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said he wouldn’t charge two Minneapolis police officers in the fatal shooting of a black man in June.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.