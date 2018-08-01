PULLING TOGETHER:Support Team Minneapolis with a donation to Fraser, the state's largest provider of autism services. Call 1-800-542-9226
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMWCCO Mid-Morning
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Affordable Care Act, Donald Trump, Health Care, Health Insurance

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration says it’s clearing the way for health insurers to sell short-term plans as a low-cost alternative to pricey Obama-law policies for people struggling with high premiums.

But the policies for individuals have no guarantees of coverage for existing medical conditions and come with limited benefits.

Federal health officials say the plans can last for up to 12 months and may be renewed for up to 36 months. Details are expected Wednesday.

Short-term plans have been a niche product for people in life transitions, people switching jobs, people retiring before Medicare eligibility or people aging out of parental coverage.

Officials hope the plans will appeal to people ineligible for income-based subsidies under the Affordable Care Act. Critics say the plans undermine the health law.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.