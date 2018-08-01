MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It might be a good day to go shopping in Wisconsin.

For the next five days, certain clothing, school supplies and computers are exempt from the 5 percent state sales tax, and any local sales tax. But there are exceptions.

Wisconsin’s “tax holiday” — as the state’s calling it — goes a bit beyond that, at least for the next five days. Here’s what you can expect.

Clothing is exempt from taxes, as long as the item or items you’re buying are $75 or less each.

Same goes for school supplies and computers at or under $750. Computer supplies have to cost $250 or less to be exempt. That’s equipment like printers, printer supplies and digital assistants.

Don’t make the drive out for these items, because they’re not exempt from sales tax:

– Most computer-related electronics, like televisions, cameras and appliances.

– Accessories like bags or jewelry

– Protective equipment

– Most art supplies (only crayons, pens and pencils are tax-free)

– Books

– Sports Gear

This is a one-time deal. Legislators would need to pass it again in order to come back.

We’re live in Hudson this morning to kick off Wisconsin’s one-time tax holiday. Clothes, school supplies and certain electronics will essentially be 5% off for the next five days. #wcco pic.twitter.com/HcsFMGxXz9 — Christiane Cordero (@ChristianeWCCO) August 1, 2018

The Department of Revenue estimates it will cost the state or — depending on how you look at it — save consumers $15 million over the next five days.