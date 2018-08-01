MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It might be a good day to go shopping in Wisconsin.
For the next five days, certain clothing, school supplies and computers are exempt from the 5 percent state sales tax, and any local sales tax. But there are exceptions.
Wisconsin’s “tax holiday” — as the state’s calling it — goes a bit beyond that, at least for the next five days. Here’s what you can expect.
Clothing is exempt from taxes, as long as the item or items you’re buying are $75 or less each.
Same goes for school supplies and computers at or under $750. Computer supplies have to cost $250 or less to be exempt. That’s equipment like printers, printer supplies and digital assistants.
Don’t make the drive out for these items, because they’re not exempt from sales tax:
– Most computer-related electronics, like televisions, cameras and appliances.
– Accessories like bags or jewelry
– Protective equipment
– Most art supplies (only crayons, pens and pencils are tax-free)
– Books
– Sports Gear
This is a one-time deal. Legislators would need to pass it again in order to come back.
The Department of Revenue estimates it will cost the state or — depending on how you look at it — save consumers $15 million over the next five days.