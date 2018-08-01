PULLING TOGETHER:Support Team Minneapolis with a donation to Fraser, the state's largest provider of autism services. Call 1-800-542-9226
By Christiane Cordero
Filed Under:Christiane Cordero, Sales Tax Holiday, Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It might be a good day to go shopping in Wisconsin.

For the next five days, certain clothing, school supplies and computers are exempt from the 5 percent state sales tax, and any local sales tax. But there are exceptions.

Wisconsin’s “tax holiday” — as the state’s calling it — goes a bit beyond that, at least for the next five days. Here’s what you can expect.

Clothing is exempt from taxes, as long as the item or items you’re buying are $75 or less each.

Same goes for school supplies and computers at or under $750. Computer supplies have to cost $250 or less to be exempt. That’s equipment like printers, printer supplies and digital assistants.

Don’t make the drive out for these items, because they’re not exempt from sales tax:

– Most computer-related electronics, like televisions, cameras and appliances.
– Accessories like bags or jewelry
– Protective equipment
– Most art supplies (only crayons, pens and pencils are tax-free)
– Books
– Sports Gear

This is a one-time deal. Legislators would need to pass it again in order to come back.

The Department of Revenue estimates it will cost the state or — depending on how you look at it — save consumers $15 million over the next five days.

