MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It is one of the last debates in one of the most hotly-contested congressional races in the state.

The DFL candidates who want to replace 5th District congressional candidate Keith Ellison faced off Thursday at the WCCO Radio studios in downtown Minneapolis.

Ellison is a liberal firebrand in a liberal stronghold, and the winner of the Democratic primary is likely to replace him.

Among the more controversial issues in the race is presidential impeachment, based on President Donald Trump’s conduct in office. All three 5th District candidates are in favor.

Ilhan Omar, Margaret Anderson Kelliher and Patricia Torres Ray are calling for immigration reform, and ending family separations. State Representative Omar, a Somali refugee, said she vows to abolish the immigration force called “ICE.”

“We need to go back to the drawing board, and re-imagine something different, something that is much closer to fulfilling the fundamental ideals of this country,” Omar said.

Anderson Kelliher, the former State House speaker, said she supports a new health care direction: Medicare for all.

“Still today, health costs, health-related emergencies are still the thing that will bankrupt a family,” Anderson Kelliher said. “I think that’s wrong. and we cannot continue to have it.”

State Senator Torres Ray said light rail transit is a major priority for the 5th District economy, and she called on Republicans to do more.

“This is an issue that in theory is bipartisan, and we have not received the support of the Republican members, at all,” Torres Ray said.

Voter interest the primary Aug. 14 is much higher than in the past. The Secretary of State’s office reports Thursday that requests for early voting ballots are up 157 percent over 2016, during the presidential election.

And the number of ballots received is up 227 percent in the 5th District.

Click here for more information on Pat Kessler’s new podcast “Minnesota Politics 101,” or search “Pat Kessler” wherever you get your podcasts.