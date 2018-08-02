MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help to identify a possible witness in an incident last month at the Edina Aquatic Center.

Edina police say a white male allegedly followed a young boy into a restroom stall at the pool and touched him inappropriately. It happened at about 1:10 p.m. on July 17.

Surveillance cameras show a person who was likely in the locker room at about the time of the incident. He is shown on cameras wearing a Chicago Blackhawks cap, and may be carrying a Chicago Bears towel. Investigators want to speak with the person and find out what he might have seen.

Anyone who can identify the possible witness is asked to contact the Edina Police Department at (952) 826-1600.