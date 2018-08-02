  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under: Burnsville, Child Endangerment
BURNSVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) — A grandmother was charged with child endangerment Thursday after a June incident in which police saw her driving with her granddaughter hanging out of the car’s window.

Rhonda Meller was pulled over by police at 2:45 a.m. on June 24 after officers saw a person hanging out of Meller’s driver’s side window. Officers said the person, later identified as Meller’s 11-year-old granddaughter, was almost touching the ground, while Meller was traveling at speeds between 30 and 40 mph.

When Meller came to a stop, officers said her granddaughter quickly exited the vehicle and ran from the driver’s side to the passenger’s side, reentering the vehicle.

Meller told officers the two were “playing” when they asked why her granddaughter was dangling from the window.

