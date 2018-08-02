MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 54-year-old man got pinned under a jacked-up semi and died Wednesday afternoon.

Joseph Edwin Pauly of rural Watkins, Minnesota was repairing a semi-truck when the jack slipped out from underneath and the truck fell on him, pinning him.

Watkins officials were dispatched to the scene at 5 p.m., but upon arrival, Pauly was pronounced dead, according to Stearns County Sheriff Don Gudmundson.

The incident occurred in Luxemburg Township about 3 miles northwest of Atkins.

Pauly had jacked up an axle and a wheel was removed.

Upon discovering the accident, family members immediately called 911.