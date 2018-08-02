  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Semi Accident

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 54-year-old man got pinned under a jacked-up semi and died Wednesday afternoon.

Joseph Edwin Pauly of rural Watkins, Minnesota was repairing a semi-truck when the jack slipped out from underneath and the truck fell on him, pinning him.

Watkins officials were dispatched to the scene at 5 p.m., but upon arrival, Pauly was pronounced dead, according to Stearns County Sheriff Don Gudmundson.

The incident occurred in Luxemburg Township about 3 miles northwest of Atkins.

Pauly had jacked up an axle and a wheel was removed.

Upon discovering the accident, family members immediately called 911.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.