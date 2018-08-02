ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A Minneapolis man was sentenced to 6 years and 8 months in prison Thursday on drug-dealing charges.

John Edmonds, 35, pleaded guilty in March to distributing heroin, methamphetamine, fentanyl and other narcotics to a person cooperating with law enforcement over several days in July and August 2017. He was taken into federal custody in September 2017.

“The trafficking of fentanyl analogues represents a significant threat to public safety,” Assistant Special Agent in Charge Kenneth Solek said. “Investigations like this are vitally important to our neighborhoods and communities, and DEA is proud of the close ties we have with our state and local counterparts, who work tirelessly along with the DEA to strive for a drug-free community.”

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Minneapolis Police Department and the Bloomington Police Department.