BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WCCO) — Regional transit leaders broke ground on renovations at the Mall of America transit center hub Thursday morning.

The $25 million project will be the first major renovation to the state’s busiest transit hub since its debut 25 years ago. Officials say the upgrades will provide a safer, more efficient experience by creating a bus-only entrance and cutting down on the time delay created by traffic back-ups. Buses will also no longer have to cross the light rail tracks, and a direct connection to the mall’s east entrance will be accessible.

“This transit center is a critical hub for our entire program,” Metropolitan Council Chair Alene Tchourumoff said. “Thousands of people come here every day, whether headed to work, to shop or to take in entertainment, or simply a connection point as they head home for the day.”

Tchourumoff was joined by officials from Metro Transit, the City of Bloomington, Hennepin County and Mall of America.

“Bloomington is thankful to the partner organizations working on this project that made it a reality,” Bloomington Mayor Gene Winstead said. “The new transit station will be an amenity the region can be proud of.”

Funding for the project was provided by the City of Bloomington, Metro Transit, Minnesota State bonds and grants from Federal Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality.

Officials from the Mall of America say the new transit center will be easier to find and have a greater aesthetic appeal. Improved lighting, a family restroom, emergency telephones, a new police substation and a new operator breakroom will also be included.

“Millions of Metro Transit riders, the Mall of America and our region have been well-served by this transit center and those that developed it,” Metro Transit General Manager Brian Lamb said. “For that, we are thankful. Now, thanks to our commitment to those same people, we can look forward to the next step in the evolution of transit service here at the Mall of America.”

Construction is expected to be completed in late 2019. During construction, customers will board at temporary locations adjacent to the transit center.

For more information, visit Metro Transit’s website.