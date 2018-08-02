MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Bon Appetit has released its list of the best 50 new restaurants – and a North Loop restaurant made the cut.

On Tuesday, the American food and entertaining magazine released the list of 50 best new restaurants, which will be cut down to their “Hot 10” list later.

Some of the restaurants include Bavel in Los Angeles, Cervo’s in New York City, and Che Fico in San Francisco.

But how about the Minneapolis restaurant? Editor Andrew Knowlton chose the new Japanese restaurant, Kado no Mise.

Kado no Mise is helmed by Chef Furukawa, who began cooking professionally in his hometown of Tokyo, Japan.

Kado no Mise, which translates to “Corner Restaurant”, is located at 33 North First Avenue in Minneapolis’ North Loop neighborhood.