MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) –– We are in the dog days of summer, and if you’ve been looking for things to do with your dog this summer, you’re in luck, as WCCO This Morning is Workin’ for the Weekend.

Paws On Grand

St. Paul’s historic Grand Avenue celebrates the dog days of summer with its 13th annual Paws on Grand. This year’s designated pet charity is People and Pets Together, which will offer 300 doggie bags filled with doggie treats and surprises from Grand Avenue businesses at three information booths along the avenue.

There will also be fancy pet tricks, a costume contest and a pet photo booth.

Paws on Grand is this Sunday and is free to attend.

Crayfest

Crayfest returns to the North Loop!

Guests enjoy all-you-can-eat crayfish boil, burgers and brats, beer and live music.

The 6th annual block party is this Saturday outside of Smack Shack.

Uptown Art Fair

If you’d prefer to shop for art, you have a couple options this weekend.

The region’s biggest art fair is in Uptown. The work of more than 350 artists from around the world will be showcased around Lake Street and Hennepin Avenue.

Powderhorn Art Fair

The Powderhorn Art Fair is held the same weekend as Uptown’s, and brings in artists all over the country. Nearly 200 of them will set up tents around Powderhorn Lake this Saturday and Sunday.