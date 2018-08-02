MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A St. Louis Park rabbi is charged with soliciting sex from a minor through a sting operation, according to the Ramsey County District Court.

Aryeh Leiv Cohen, 44, was charged Tuesday with soliciting a minor for sex and electronically communicating with them about sexual conduct.

The Human Trafficking Investigators Task Force, along with Ramsey County, posted ads of minors seeking companionship online as part of a sting operation back in January to combat online sexual exploitation of children.

On Jan. 24, 2018, Cohen — identifying as “Sam” — responded to the undercover agents profile. After learning the undercover agent was 16, Cohen sent pornographic pictures to the minor and asked to get together.

On Feb. 1, Cohen arrived at the undercover apartment building and was arrested in the parking lot. During his transport to the North St. Paul Police Department, Cohen said, “I sort of deserve this.” He then admitted to connecting with an underage male with whom he discussed sexual activity.

Cohen didn’t think much was going to happen once he met up with the minor because “the young male was sexually inexperienced.”

He is facing a maximum sentence of six years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both.