ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Representative Erin Murphy says it’s time to study gun violence like a public health crisis.

On Thursday, she announced the steps she would take to curb gun violence if she’s elected Minnesota’s next governor.

It includes universal background checks on all gun sales. And banning the sale of military-style assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. The DFL-endorsed candidate says Minnesotans support common sense solutions.

“And frankly they are frustrated that their powerful voices are being ignored by a kind of politics inside that Capitol building that is more interested in protecting their status quo interests. More interested in the appeasing and doing the bidding of the NRA for advancing solutions that will protect our kids in school and protest people by the violence of suicide by gun,” Murphy said.

We looked into how the other top candidates for governor felt on gun control.

Fellow DFL candidate Lori Swanson is calling for gun safety reforms that include enhanced background checks and banning bump stocks.

And opponent Tim Walz supports universal background checks and a ban on assault weapons.

Republican-endorsed candidate Jeff Johnson says self-defense is a fundamental right. He believes creating new gun restrictions on law-abiding citizens will leave guns in the hands of criminals.

Tim Pawlenty’s campaign says he supports gun rights for law-abiding citizens.