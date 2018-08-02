  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Robbery, St. Cloud, Super America
(credit: CBS)

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (WCCO) — St. Cloud police are looking for a suspect who they say struck a Super America store clerk in the head with a rock and stole cash from the register.

Officers say a lone male suspect entered the Super America gas station Saturday and brought an item up to the counter to purchase. During the transaction, the man allegedly hit the employee in the head with a rock, knocking him to the ground. The suspect then grabbed an undisclosed amount of money from the register and took off on foot.

The clerk was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as a black male, standing at 6-feet, 2-inches tall with a medium build. He had shoulder-length hair and was wearing a black hat, black jacket and black pants with a white stripe down the side of each leg.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the St. Cloud Police Department.

Comments
  1. KellyRedcont (@KellyRedcont) says:
    August 2, 2018 at 1:57 pm

    Sounds like he was wearing a BLM issued uniform.

    Reply Report comment

