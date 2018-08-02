  • WCCO 4On Air

(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Electronic scooters are now allowed to zip down the streets of St. Paul.

The St. Paul City Council approved a pilot program Wednesday. It allows motorized scooters — like those from Bird and Lime — to be used until the first measurable snowfall of the year.

The city will then review if it will keep the scooters.

St. Paul removed the scooters after they showed up unannounced last month.

Minneapolis is also working on a policy to regulate the e-scooters.

