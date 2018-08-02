ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The head of the St. Paul police union says new K-9 restrictions are putting officers’ lives in danger.

City leaders put tighter rules in place after a dog bit an innocent bystander last month.

“They kept telling the dog to let go, let go and he wouldn’t for a while. Then he let go on his own or whatever,” said Glenn Slaughter, who was bitten last month.

Slaughter is one of three bystanders bitten within two years. It’s enough for even Police Federation President Dave Titus to call for a review.

“It’s a terrible thing. We feel bad for them,” said Titus. “No one takes that more seriously than the K-9 handlers themselves.”

But while Titus doesn’t mind a closer look at policy, he doesn’t want K-9 officers handcuffed in the meantime.

“The amount of gun play our officers face on the streets today is greater than ever,” said Titus.

Which is why he wrote a letter to Chief Todd Axtell, asking him to lift a temporary amendment that limits when K-9’s can be used. He said recent cases have highlighted the need for patrol dogs.

“One example of the current situation may be a suspect fleeing with a gun. Right now as the restrictions are written, a canine handler and his dog can’t even search for that gun in the wooded area or in the playground,” said Titus.

Steve Pearson trains K-9s for officers across the Midwest.

“The use of police dogs is an invaluable tool,” said Pearson.

He said St. Paul isn’t the only city that has implemented K-9 restrictions.

But he warns that such policies can be too far-reaching — putting citizens, officers and even suspects at risk.

“What you do is you back the truck up, you figure out what went wrong, and you fix it,” said Pearson. “To suggest you can only deploy on certain articulated crimes does not fall within the standards of law enforcement today in the country.”

Chief Axtell’s office declined to comment on the union’s letter and the new K-9 restrictions. Mayor Melvin Carter was unavailable.

Former St. Paul Police Chief William Finney is leading a six-month audit of the K-9 unit.