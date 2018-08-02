MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a suspect is in custody in connection with a shooting at a West St. Paul gas station Tuesday night.

Authorities responded at about 10 p.m. to a reported shooting at the Super America at 1285 Robert Street S. One adult male was hospitalized with gunshot wounds to the leg, which were considered non-life threatening.

Police said the incident was not random, and a 15-year-old boy from St. Paul turned himself into the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday. He was transported to the West St. Paul Police Department to meet with investigators.

Authorities say the teen is being held at the Dakota County Juvenile Detention Center on probable cause attempted murder and second-degree assault.

The suspect has not been identified, and the incident remains under investigation.