(credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is heading to Minnesota to stump for Republican congressional candidate Pete Stauber.

Stauber’s campaign announced this week Pence would join him for an event in Duluth Aug. 8. It comes just a month after President Donald Trump’s own visit to Duluth to stump for Stauber in Minnesota’s 8th Congressional District.

The race in northeastern Minnesota is expected to continue the string of competitive and expensive elections as Democratic Rep. Rick Nolan leaves the district. Tens of millions of dollars in outside spending have poured into the district since 2012.

But while Republicans have unified behind Stauber, Democrats are still fighting it out in a five-way primary to decide who will run against Stauber. The primary is set for Aug. 14.

