MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — When you book an Airbnb, often you’re booking for the uniqueness of the neighborhood.

Airbnb is offering four lucky winners the chance to call the Great Wall of China home for a night next month.

Your stay would include a multi-course dinner, a traditional Chinese concert and a calligraphy class.

You have to apply on Airbnb’s site by next Saturday.

Applicants have to answer this question: Why is it important to break down barriers between cultures?