Filed Under:Amelia Santaniello, Frank Vascellaro, Goin' To The Lake, Local TV, Silver Lake
(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – It’s August and we’re wrapping up our 2018 installment of Goin’ to the Lake!

To close out in style, we’ve sent Amelia Santaniello and Frank Vascellaro to explore Silver Lake. Check out the links, media posts and videos below to see where they went and what they did on Day 2 of their trip!

Gallery: Goin’ To The Lake — Silver Lake

Frank & Amelia: Day 2 In Silver Lake

Silver Lake Toilet Bowl Races

The Luce line Trail In Silver Lake

Making Kolaches In Silver Lake (Click Here For The Recipe!)

Pola-Czesky Days

Silver Lake: A History in Pictures

Molly’s Cafe

Bonnie Mohr Studio

Luce Line Trail

Goin’ To The Lake: Silver Lake (Day 1)

