Comments
Frank & Amelia: Day 2 In Silver Lake
Silver Lake Toilet Bowl Races
The Luce line Trail In Silver Lake
Making Kolaches In Silver Lake (Click Here For The Recipe!)
(credit: CBS)
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – It’s August and we’re wrapping up our 2018 installment of Goin’ to the Lake!
To close out in style, we’ve sent Amelia Santaniello and Frank Vascellaro to explore Silver Lake. Check out the links, media posts and videos below to see where they went and what they did on Day 2 of their trip!
Gallery: Goin’ To The Lake — Silver Lake
Frank & Amelia: Day 2 In Silver Lake
Silver Lake Toilet Bowl Races
The Luce line Trail In Silver Lake
Making Kolaches In Silver Lake (Click Here For The Recipe!)
Silver Lake: A History in Pictures