Tornado Warnings:Kandiyohi and Meeker Counties until 7 p.m.
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    7:00 PMTKO: Total Knock Out
    8:00 PMWhistleblower
    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bureau Of Labor Statistics, Jobs, July, Unemployment Rate
(Photo Credit: Thinkstock)

Minneapolis (WCCO)– The Bureau of Labor Statistics released new numbers for the month of July. The unemployment rate fell from 4 percent to 3.9 percent.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics also reported that the U.S gained 157,000 jobs in July.

“Job gains occurred in professional and business services, in manufacturing, and in health care and social assistance” the report says.

Individual state unemployment data is not expected to be released until August 17. But in June, Minnesota’s unemployment rate was below the national average at 3.1 percent.

To read the full report click here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.