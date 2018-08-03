Minneapolis (WCCO)– The Bureau of Labor Statistics released new numbers for the month of July. The unemployment rate fell from 4 percent to 3.9 percent.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics also reported that the U.S gained 157,000 jobs in July.

“Job gains occurred in professional and business services, in manufacturing, and in health care and social assistance” the report says.

Individual state unemployment data is not expected to be released until August 17. But in June, Minnesota’s unemployment rate was below the national average at 3.1 percent.

