MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tony Evers is launching a new ad ripping Republican Gov. Scott Walker as anti-education.

Evers, the state schools superintendent, announced the ad Friday. His campaign says the 30-second spot will run statewide.

Evers says in the ad that Walker doesn’t understand educating children and building a skilled workforce is essential to strengthening the middle class. He says that’s why Walker has been the most anti-education governor Wisconsin has ever seen.

Evers has emerged as the front-runner in an eight-candidate Democratic gubernatorial field. Voters will choose the nominee in an Aug. 14 primary.

Evers and Walker have been working to portray themselves as the most pro-education candidates. Walker’s campaign referred a request for comment to the state GOP. Party spokesman Alec Zimmerman didn’t immediately reply to an email.

